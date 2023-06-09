BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is on the scene of a garage fire Friday afternoon at 810 W. Washington St.
A Pantagraph photojournalist on the scene at 2 p.m. observed flames coming from the structure as crews from several firetrucks fought to control the blaze.
This story will be updated.
