BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington firefighters spent Friday afternoon putting out a garage fire on the city's west side.
About 1:45 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department was called to the scene at 810 W. Washington St.
A Pantagraph photojournalist on the scene at 2 p.m. observed flames coming from the structure as crews from several firetrucks fought to control the blaze.
Battalion Chief Dave Talley said the detached garage was engulfed in fire from the roof when firefighters arrived on scene. The fire damage was limited to the garage, as well as a vehicle parked inside and another parked outside.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Talley said.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Crews from the Bloomington and Normal fire departments extinguished a blaze that destroyed a heavy flatbed truck parked at the Pilot Travel Center, 1522 W. Market St., on April 28.
Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport
061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG
Airport crash tender fire engines respond in training at a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG
Firefighters train in a full-scale airport emergency exercise Saturday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG
A mock patient is walked away from a simulation airplane disaster scene Saturday by a Bloomington firefighter/paramedic during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG
A volunteer acting as a disaster victim is wearing fake wounds for emergency crews to triage during a full-scale exercise Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG
Emergency crews tend to a mock patient "impaled" by debris during a simulated air disaster drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG
Firefighters use rescue equipment to drag away a mock patient from a simulated airplane disaster scene Saturday during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg
An airplane passes in the background of a training drill Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Brendan Denison
