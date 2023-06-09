BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington firefighters spent Friday afternoon putting out a garage fire on the city's west side.

About 1:45 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department was called to the scene at 810 W. Washington St.

A Pantagraph photojournalist on the scene at 2 p.m. observed flames coming from the structure as crews from several firetrucks fought to control the blaze.

Battalion Chief Dave Talley said the detached garage was engulfed in fire from the roof when firefighters arrived on scene. The fire damage was limited to the garage, as well as a vehicle parked inside and another parked outside.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Talley said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

