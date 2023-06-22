BLOOMINGTON — Nina Tillery and her handy fire extinguisher kept a bad kitchen fire from being something much worse, Bloomington firefighters said Wednesday night.

Tillery said a potholder caught fire on the electric stove in her apartment at 1921 Tracy Drive and flames raced up the wall, she said.

When she noticed the smoke, she grabbed a wall-mounted fire extinguisher, "pulled the pin and I went spraying like this and I was holding my breath," she said, waving around the soot-covered metal bottle she still carried while watching firefighters in the parking lot.

She went to let her dogs, Rocky and Angel, out of their cages and returned to the kitchen with the extinguisher. "And I was spraying again to make sure the fire was out and then I just came out the building," she said.

"I'm glad everybody was OK," she said.

Bloomington firefighters were called at 9:46 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the 12-unit building on Bloomington's south edge, said Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department. The fire, which was contained to the Tillerys' apartment, was out by 10:19 p.m., he said.

The fire remained under investigation and no damage estimate was available late Wednesday, he said.

Tillery, her husband Tyrone, father-in-law Leonard and two dogs got out, but she was still looking for her cat after the fire.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital, Friend said.

Friend praised Tillery for her quick response.

"A fire extinguisher is a big factor in keeping a fire small," he said. "Big fires start small. This could have involved the whole building."

The Tillerys were not able to stay in the apartment after the fire, but Friend said the Red Cross was called to offer them assistance.

Friend suggested tenants have renter's insurance because a building owner's coverage generally doesn't include a resident's possessions.

"Renter's insurance is super cheap and so important," he said. "You can add it to your car insurance," he said.

28 steps to take for fire safety 28 steps to take for fire safety #1. Make an emergency plan #2. Put together an emergency kit #3. Install smoke alarms #4. Test your smoke alarms monthly #5. Install carbon monoxide alarms #6. Make sure every member of your family knows what the alarms sound like #7. Teach every family member how to escape from any room #8. Practice escaping from your home twice a year #9. Ensure that every family member knows how to call 911 #10. Sign up for a first aid class #11. Learn to stop, drop, and roll #12. Check your home's electrical wiring #13. Replace frayed electrical cords immediately #14. Don’t overload your outlets #15. Make sure your heat sources are in good working order #16. Store combustible materials in a safe place #17. Never leave open flames unattended #18. Clear debris and flammable materials away from the exterior of your home #19. Check your insurance policy #20. Take an inventory of your belongings #21. If you have time, close all doors and windows #22. Turn lights on in every room #23. Disconnect automatic garage door openers #24. Move furniture into the center of the room #25. Shut off your gas supply #26. Fill up sinks, bathtubs, and other containers with water #28. Download the American Red Cross App #27. Consider purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio 28 steps to take for fire safety #1. Make an emergency plan #2. Put together an emergency kit #3. Install smoke alarms #4. Test your smoke alarms monthly #5. Install carbon monoxide alarms #6. Make sure every member of your family knows what the alarms sound like #7. Teach every family member how to escape from any room #8. Practice escaping from your home twice a year #9. Ensure that every family member knows how to call 911 #10. Sign up for a first aid class #12. Check your home's electrical wiring #13. Replace frayed electrical cords immediately #14. Don’t overload your outlets #15. Make sure your heat sources are in good working order #16. Store combustible materials in a safe place #17. Never leave open flames unattended #19. Check your insurance policy #20. Take an inventory of your belongings #22. Turn lights on in every room #24. Move furniture into the center of the room #25. Shut off your gas supply #26. Fill up sinks, bathtubs, and other containers with water #28. Download the American Red Cross App