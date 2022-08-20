 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Bloomington fire crews called to blaze at home under renovation

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — First responders were called to a house fire shortly after noon Saturday in west Bloomington.

Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Gavin Pitcher said they responded at 12:11 p.m. to the reported fire in the 1600 block of Indiana Street.

Area firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy research

He said workers were renovating the unoccupied home at the time, and one of them was soldering pipes.

Pitcher said they believe that may have started the fire, but the cause is still officially under investigation.

McLean Co. hazardous waste collection canceled due to Ohio site fire

The battalion chief said they had the fire out by 12:25 p.m. Saturday. It was unclear how extensive the fire damage was.

No one was hurt by the fire, Pitcher said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Salvation Army block party on Washington Street

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News