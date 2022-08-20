Bloomington fire crews called to blaze at home under renovation

BLOOMINGTON — First responders were called to a house fire shortly after noon Saturday in west Bloomington.

Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Gavin Pitcher said they responded at 12:11 p.m. to the reported fire in the 1600 block of Indiana Street.

He said workers were renovating the unoccupied home at the time, and one of them was soldering pipes.

Pitcher said they believe that may have started the fire, but the cause is still officially under investigation.

The battalion chief said they had the fire out by 12:25 p.m. Saturday. It was unclear how extensive the fire damage was.

No one was hurt by the fire, Pitcher said.