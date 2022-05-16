 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington apartment fire displaces residents

BLOOMINGTON — An apartment fire on the east side of Bloomington displaced residents Monday morning, fire officials said.

About 8:20 a.m., Bloomington firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Todd Drive where they found fire inside one apartment, Acting Battalion Chief Pat Miller said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage but the extent of the damage was not available.

Residents from two apartments were displaced by the fire, Miller said.

Fire crews cleared the scene by about 11:30 a.m. but fire investigators remained at the apartments into the late afternoon, Miller said just after 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and it remains under investigation.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

