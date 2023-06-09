TOWANDA — A fatal crash was reported Friday near the intersection of 1900 East and Candle Ridge Road in Towanda, according to a news release from the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were notified of the crash, which involved a vehicle and a bicyclist, at about 12:40 p.m. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff's office and the McLean County Coroner's Office are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Jon Hofmann at 309-888-5006.

The road will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.

