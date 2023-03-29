This is a developing story that will be updated.

LINCOLN — Emergency officials are at the scene of a plane crash in the parking lot of a church near the campus of Lincoln Christian University.

A Lincoln police official at the scene confirmed there had been a crash, but said no other information was immediately available.

Authorities had established a perimeter around the crash, but journalists at the scene could see the plane appearing to rest, nose-down, in a landscaped area in the parking lot of the church, Open Arms Christian Fellowship.

Lincoln Christian University President Silas McCormick said the church building had been part of the university campus until February, when it was sold to Open Arms. University leaders reached out to the church leaders on Wednesday night to offer any assistance needed in the crash aftermath, he said.

The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire Department and Logan County Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene.

The flight tracking website Flight Aware showed a six-seat 1973 Piper Saratoga taking off from the Logan County Airport at 6:23 p.m. Its flight path appeared to circle the community several times, ultimately ending on the community’s southeast side at 7:27 p.m.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the church is no longer part of the Lincoln Christian University campus.

