Apartment in Normal hit after shots fired Saturday

NORMAL — Police said an apartment was struck by gunfire Saturday in north Normal.
Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said dispatchers took an initial shots fired call at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, but couldn’t find any evidence in the area that a firearm was discharged.
Then at about 12:51 p.m. Saturday, he said a resident of an apartment building in the 700 block of North Golfcrest Road reported finding bullet holes in their apartment.
Longfellow said there were two holes in two different walls of the residence. He added the resident was home at the time; they told officers they were sleeping when they heard a noise and thought it was construction work.
After the victim woke up, the police sergeant said, they noticed the damage.
Longfellow said no injuries were reported, and they’re not sure if the apartment unit was targeted or not.
He said there is no information on possible suspects or a motive, and no arrests have been made.
Longfellow said detectives are continuing to investigate. He asked anyone with additional information to call the NPD at 309-454-9535.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison