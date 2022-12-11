Apartment in Normal hit after shots fired Saturday

*BACK ON THE MARKET at NO fault of the Sellers due to Buyer contingency. *NEW* September 2022 septic system professionally installed. Now is your second chance to own this one-of-a-kind, historic John Gregory house in Normal sitting on nearly a one acre lot. This iconic home is "the oldest and most scrupulous piece of architectural restoration within the town of Normal, the finest Italianate-styled structure in Normal & one of the best in Central Illinois," according to the town and an Old House Society Historic Preservation award recipient. Attention to detail and the timeless efforts to restore the home by the current Sellers can be seen from the basement all the way to the tippy top of the cupola showcasing stunning 360 views of the town that is heated, insulated and air conditioned. Hardwood floors throughout that have been restored, cedar closets, built-ins, unique architecture, wood stove and fireplaces throughout. Entryway features 100-year old salvaged oak flooring and one-of-a-kind spiral walnut staircase. Attention to detail is an understatement: barn beams w/ mortise and tenon joints in the heated garage, 1" hickory on the walls along with historic ceiling tiles in kitchen. Parlor features lawyer bookcases, fireplace and access to your private flagstone patio and wrap-around porch. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a room featuring a library ladder w/ built-ins, master bedroom, spacious service quarters that feature a fireplace and full bath that has access to the separate stairwell. *NEW* 2020 water heater , *NEW* 2019 top-of-the-line, high efficiency furnace and heat pump for upstairs, *NEW* 2019 professionally sealed dry lock basement. *NEW* 2018 full-blown insulation and cedar siding along with foam insulation in attic. *NEW* 2020 water softener and osmosis system. *NEW 2017 exterior paint*, *NEW* 5" inch gutters added. ALL appliances to stay! Additional updates throughout include restoring 1900's wallpaper, water pressure pump added, Rich Murray (Bartonville) installed custom granite countertops w/ antique kitchen light fixtures, Anderson windows in cupola, and extended driveway and topcoated in 2021. Garage floor was professionally coated by TSR. Outside features a few private gardens, professionally landscaped and maintained along with rubber mulch and mature trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine while watching the sunrises and sunsets. The 18 Douglas fir trees provide year-round greenery along with the dianthus, rhododendrons, groundcover, rising sun redbud, two cherry trees, forsythia and hostas provide color all summer long. All plants are established and do well on their own. Maintenance is minimal. Unit 5 schools! Close to Illinois State University, stadiums, Uptown Normal, highways, shopping and more. Make this house of a lifetime yours today!

