SPRINGFIELD — Six people were killed and dozens injured after multiple crashes involving 72 vehicles Monday on Interstate 55 south of Springfield as blowing dust choked off visibility, authorities said.

Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wis., was identified Monday night as one of the people who died, and state police said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was working to identify the other five and notify their families.

State police said 37 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. Their ages ranged from 2 to 80 years old, state police said.

The crashes, first reported about 10:55 a.m., occurred in both the northbound and southbound lanes along a two-mile stretch between mileposts 76 and 78, north of Farmersville, which is about 15 miles south of Springfield. All of the deaths were in crashes on the northbound side, police said.

The interstate remained shut down late Monday night and would remain so until all vehicles are removed and the Illinois Department of Transportation inspects the roadway, state police said. They said earlier in the day they expected it to remain closed until late morning or early afternoon on Tuesday.

The closure was between mileposts 63 and 80, which is between Zanesville about 12 miles north of Litchfield in Montgomery County and Divernon, which is about 17 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” state police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "... The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility. (photo via @wics_abc20) pic.twitter.com/rYbWKndJa6 — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023

After the initial crash, 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger vehicles become involved in the pileup, state police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during a news conference Monday afternoon. State police later put the total at 72 but indicated the count was preliminary.

During the crashes, at least two semis caught fire, and both had been been extinguished by 2:30 p.m. Starrick also said there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion.

I-55 traffic was being diverted using state Routes 104 and 48 through Taylorville, according to a tweet from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was being used for reunification for those able to safely leave the scene from the north side, but by 4 p.m., state police began to direct travelers to the Mr. Fuel Travel Center in Litchfield where troopers and deputies were "working to get people reunified."

The National Weather Service reported Monday night that the high winds are expected to subside a bit overnight but still reach 30 mph to 35 mph on Tuesday.

Blowing dust causing a multiple car pile up on I-55 between Divernon and Farmersville. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Visibility can become zero at times. If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/8NS4zT76zg — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 1, 2023

Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said it had been an emotional day, but no first responders had reported injuries, despite their eyes being full of dust.

"This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we haven't experienced locally before," he said, adding that they were "very lucky" to have the quality of first responders that were on scene keeping each other safe.

Schott said the most difficult part was "trying to get to the victims in a rapid manner. Multiple vehicles were involved, some were on fire" and responders had to search every vehicle to check for injuries.

They've found those who were involved in the crash have been upset, "visibly so and understandably so," he added.

More than 30 agencies, including law enforcement, fire departments and EMAs, responded to the scene. Hazardous materials teams responded as a precaution and the Illinois EMA offered support, Starrick said, noting some fuel spillage resulted from the crash.

Fire engines remained on scene late Monday afternoon in case of hot spots and reignited fires, Schott said.

Other agencies like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army also responded to offer assistance and support.

Starrick also said multiple helicopters responded to the scene and at least one person was airlifted.

"My heart goes out to the families; my heart goes out to anybody that found themselves in this situation," Starrick said.

State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said he visited the area on Monday afternoon and saw how hazardous the conditions were.

"I’m amazed at the work of the first responders from numerous agencies working to save lives in an extremely difficult situation," he said in a statement.

Lee Enterprises reporter Erin Henkel contributed to this report.

Multiple crashes lock traffic on Interstate 55 IMG_1505.jpg IMG_1509.jpg IMG_1514.jpg IMG_1516.jpg IMG_1518.jpg IMG_1519.jpg IMG_1520.jpg IMG_1521.jpg IMG_1523.jpg IMG_1525.jpg IMG_1532.jpg