6 displaced by Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — A cooking fire Tuesday at a Bloomington senior apartment complex has forced six people from their homes, fire officials say.

A press release from the Bloomington Fire Department said crews were called at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to an activated fire alarm at Washington Senior Apartments, 510 E. Washington St.

Firefighters say they were met by considerable smoke conditions on the third floor, with fire sprinklers running. The press statement said crews called in five additional fire engines or trucks, plus ambulances and command vehicles, due to site conditions.

The fire was located in an apartment on the third floor, which sustained moderate damage from water, smoke and fire, the statement continued. Firefighters quickly put the fire out, with assistance from the sprinkler system.

No one was hurt, the release said, but six people were displaced by the blaze. The American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Investigators said in the release that the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

Additional damage was inflicted on the first and second floors of the building, the release said. A damage estimate was not available.