STANFORD — Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in rural Stanford that burned through a shed but left the home untouched by the blaze.

Fire crews from Allin Township Fire Department in Stanford were called at 12:47 p.m. to 4509 East 900 North Road, about 10 miles southwest of Bloomington, for a reported structure fire.

Allin Township Chief Brian Foley said when they arrived on scene, they found a 12-by-15-foot garden shed engulfed in flames. Burning debris from the shed had fallen on top of a adjacent propane tank, which caught fire, too.

They took on the blaze with an exterior attack, the chief said, noting their biggest concern was quickly cooling off of the propane tank to prevent an explosion.

Crews were successful in extinguishing the propane tank fire, and the shed was a total loss. Foley said the house near the shed was not damaged.

The chief said the fire appeared to have been caused by a trash fire that spread to the shed, and they're continuing to investigate.

No one was hurt, said Foley.

Fire crews from Danvers, Dale Township, McLean and Minier fire departments and protection districts were also called to the scene to assist. An ambulance from Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District responded and was on standby, as well. The McLean County Sheriff's Office helped with traffic control.

