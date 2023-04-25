Multiple fire agencies responded Tuesday afternoon to a fire in rural Stanford.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
STANFORD — Multiple fire agencies
responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in rural Stanford that burned through a shed but left the home untouched by the blaze.
Fire crews from Allin Township Fire Department in Stanford were called at 12:47 p.m. to 4509 East 900 North Road, about 10 miles southwest of Bloomington, for a reported structure fire.
Allin Township Chief Brian Foley said when they arrived on scene, they found a 12-by-15-foot garden shed engulfed in flames. Burning debris from the shed had fallen on top of a adjacent propane tank, which caught fire, too.
They took on the blaze with an exterior attack, the chief said, noting their biggest concern was quickly cooling off of the propane tank to prevent an explosion.
Fire crews work to knock down a fire that engulfed an outbuilding in rural Stanford on Tuesday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Crews were successful in extinguishing the propane tank fire, and the shed was a total loss. Foley said the house near the shed was not damaged.
The chief said the fire appeared to have been caused by a trash fire that spread to the shed, and they're continuing to investigate.
Fire crews work to knock down a fire that engulfed an outbuilding in rural Stanford on Tuesday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
No one was hurt, said Foley.
Fire crews from Danvers, Dale Township, McLean and Minier fire departments and protection districts were also called to the scene to assist. An ambulance from Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District responded and was on standby, as well. The McLean County Sheriff's Office helped with traffic control.
Fire crews survey the scene of a shed fire near a propane tank in rural Stanford, Tuesday afternoon.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Photos: Northern lights visible in Missouri and Illinois
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line in the upper right part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The streaking line above the powerlines is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
Sisters Rose Martin, left, and Elana Martin, from St. Charles County, sit on the roof of their SUV to take in the sight of the northern lights glowing in the sky outside of Elsberry, Missouri, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The setting moon can be seen to the left of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen just above the tree line on the left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow in the sky above the Mississippi River as seen from a boat ramp off State Highway P near Elsberry on Monday, April 24, 2023. The lights across the river are from Hamburg, Illinois. The streaking line in the upper part of the image is a plane flying through the night sky. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field off U.S. Highway 54 outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson Post-Dispatch
The northern lights glow on the horizon above a field as streaking lights from a truck driving along U.S. Highway 54 can be seen outside Rockport, Illinois, on Monday, April 24, 2023. A shooting star can be seen to the bottom left side of the image. It is rare to see aurora borealis this far south. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!