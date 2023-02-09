NORMAL — Four people were forced from their home early Thursday after a residential fire in Normal, authorities said.
A press release from the Normal Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. Thursday when a resident of 208 Parktrail Road reported a fire in an upstairs bedroom.
Arriving firefighters found a working fire on the upper floor and called in extra help, the department said. Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the blaze and searched the structure for potential victims.
NFD said all residents made it out safely, and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished by 1:14 a.m. Thursday and crews remained on scene to review for hotspots, air out smoke and assist investigators.
The American Red Cross was called to aid the residents with temporary housing.
A damage estimate was not available, and the cause is still being investigated.
Today in history: Feb. 9
1942: Joint Chiefs of Staff
In 1942, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.
AP
1943: Battle of Guadalcanal
In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
AP
1950: Joseph McCarthy
In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.
AP
1962: Jamaica
In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year.
AP
1964: The Beatles
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS.
AP
1971: Earthquake
In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives.
AP
1984: Yuri V. Andropov
In 1984, Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov, 69, died 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev; he was followed by Konstantin U. Chernenko.
AP
2002: Princess Margaret
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
AP
2009: Alex Rodriguez
In 2009, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs, telling ESPN he’d used banned substances while with the Texas Rangers for three years.
ESPN
2012: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama freed 10 states from some of the toughest requirements of the No Child Left Behind education law.
AP
2012: The Pentagon
Ten years ago: The Pentagon formally opened thousands of jobs to women in units that were closer to the front lines than ever before.
AP
2017: Donald Trump
Five years ago: A federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, unanimously rejecting the administration’s claim of presidential authority, questioning its motives and concluding that the order was unlikely to survive legal challenges. Trump reaffirmed America’s long-standing “one China” policy in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially alleviating concerns about a major shift in Washington’s relations with Beijing.
AP
2020: Parasite
In 2020, “Parasite,” from South Korea, won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.
Invision
2021: Chick Corea
One year ago: Chick Corea, a jazz pianist who’d pushed the boundaries of the genre, died of cancer at 79.
Invision
2021: COVID-19
One year ago: A team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said it most likely appeared in humans after jumping from an animal.
AP
2021: Impeachment
One year ago: The Senate moved ahead with a second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, rejecting arguments that the chamber could not proceed because Trump was no longer in office. House prosecutors opened the trial with graphic video of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat; Trump’s lawyers insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment.
Senate Television
