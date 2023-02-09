NORMAL — Four people were forced from their home early Thursday after a residential fire in Normal, authorities said.

A press release from the Normal Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 12:42 a.m. Thursday when a resident of 208 Parktrail Road reported a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Arriving firefighters found a working fire on the upper floor and called in extra help, the department said. Crews made an aggressive interior attack on the blaze and searched the structure for potential victims.

NFD said all residents made it out safely, and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished by 1:14 a.m. Thursday and crews remained on scene to review for hotspots, air out smoke and assist investigators.

The American Red Cross was called to aid the residents with temporary housing.

A damage estimate was not available, and the cause is still being investigated.

