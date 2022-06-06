3 injured in crash at Empire Street, Hershey Road intersection in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – A vehicle collision injured three people Monday and closed the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road for several hours, police said.

An adult male was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Authorities were called to the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road around 4 p.m. for a four-car accident.

The intersection remained closed for nearly six hours.

Bloomington police said the intersection reopened around 9:50 p.m. after investigators conducted an accident reconstruction to document the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.