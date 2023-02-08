BLOOMINGTON — Officers in the Twin Cities said they responded to at least three traffic crashes Tuesday involving injuries.

Lt. Tim Stanesa with the Bloomington Police Department told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that officers were called at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car collision at Main and Locust streets.

He said witnesses told police that one car ran a stop light and hit another. Stanesa said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to their leg.

The police lieutenant also said a citation was issued.

Community Services Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said a three-car collision was called in to dispatchers at 5:06 p.m Tuesday at Raab Road and Rockingham Drive.

He said one car was rear-ended and then struck the back of another car.

Park said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Town officers were later dispatched at 7:25 p.m. to another collision at Main and Gregory Streets, Park said. He said a person on a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle, and had a minor scraping injury.

There was one person taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Park said.

