WOODFORD COUNTY — A 28-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday evening in Woodford County.

At approximately 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2008 blue Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Illinois Route 26, just north of North Riverview Drive, while a 2017 gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north at the same location, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. For unknown reasons, the Accent crossed the center line and struck the front of the Malibu.

The driver of the Accent, identified as Erica M. Johnson, 28, of Lacon, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Woodford County coroner, ISP said.

The driver of the Malibu, a 67-year-old man from Sobieski, Wisconsin, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, as was his front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, also of Sobieski. Two rear passengers, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, were transported with minor injuries, ISP said.

All lanes of traffic reopened at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday, according to ISP.

Much to do, see at Eureka Lake 050321-blm-loc-2explore 050321-blm-loc-1explore 050321-blm-loc-3explore 050321-blm-loc-4explore 050321-blm-loc-5explore 050321-blm-loc-7explore 050321-blm-loc-6explore 050321-blm-loc-9explore 050321-blm-loc-8explore 050321-blm-loc-10explore