WOODFORD COUNTY — A 28-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday evening in Woodford County.
At approximately 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2008 blue Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Illinois Route 26, just north of North Riverview Drive, while a 2017 gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north at the same location, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. For unknown reasons, the Accent crossed the center line and struck the front of the Malibu.
The driver of the Accent, identified as Erica M. Johnson, 28, of Lacon, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Woodford County coroner, ISP said.
The driver of the Malibu, a 67-year-old man from Sobieski, Wisconsin, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, as was his front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, also of Sobieski. Two rear passengers, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, were transported with minor injuries, ISP said.
All lanes of traffic reopened at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday, according to ISP.