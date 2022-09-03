2 people and dog displaced after Bloomington garage fire

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning in southeast Bloomington.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:34 a.m. to a house fire at 15 Prenzler Drive, where neighbors had reported smoke coming from the structure, according to a news release from BFD. The first crews arrived at 9:38 a.m., finding a two-story house with smoke and fire coming from the garage.

Firefighters began an interior attack, and as additional crews arrived, they quickly found the fire in the garage and extending into the attic space of the garage.

Two people and a dog were home at the time of the fire, according to BFD. They were all evaluated by EMS at the scene and did not need to go to the hospital, but they are displaced. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was brought under control at 9:55 a.m. and the scene was mostly cleared by 11:27 a.m., BFD said.

Most of the damage was contained to the garage and its contents, including two cars.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

In its news release, BFD reminded residents to place smoke detectors in their garages and have a fire extinguisher on hand. They should check smoke alarms monthly and change batteries annually.