2 killed in McLean County I-55 crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Two people were killed and three were seriously hurt in a major crash on Interstate 55 in McLean County, authorities said Saturday.
The five-vehicle crash took place shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near mile marker 151, south of Shirley, according to Illinois State Police.
One person suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported from the scene by medical helicopter, police said.
A helicopter lands at a large crash scene Friday afternoon in the median of I-55 south of Shirley in McLean County.
Brendan Denison
Three other people were hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Interstate 55 southbound was closed during the emergency response and investigation, with vehicles directed off at Exit 154. A reporter at the scene observed traffic backed up for at least two miles about 45 minutes after the crash.
All lanes were reopened at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Authorities did not release any additional information.
First responders work the scene of a crash Friday afternoon south of Shirley in McLean County.
Brendan Denison
Traffic backs up as first responders work the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 south of Shirley on Friday afternoon.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
