2 injured in rollover crash at Washington and Veterans Parkway

BLOOMINGTON — A busy Bloomington intersection has been cleared after a Wednesday afternoon traffic crash.
Around 3 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department made a post to its Facebook page asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway due to a rollover crash.
Two people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, BFD stated.
The scene was cleared just after 4 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
