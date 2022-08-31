 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 injured in rollover crash at Washington and Veterans Parkway

090122-blm-loc-crashpics1

 Dan McNeile

BLOOMINGTON — A busy Bloomington intersection has been cleared after a Wednesday afternoon traffic crash.

Around 3 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department made a post to its Facebook page asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway due to a rollover crash.

090122-blm-loc-crashpics2

The Bloomington Fire Department was on scene at the intersection of Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway after a vehicle collision left two people injured Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, BFD stated.

The scene was cleared just after 4 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

