2 injured in crash Thursday on I-55/74 in west Bloomington

UPDATE 12:30 P.M. FRIDAY

BLOOMINGTON— Trooper Rodger Goines with Illinois State Police said two people were hurt in a Thursday morning crash near the Interstate 55/Interstate 74 interchange in Bloomington.

In an emailed statement, he said officers and paramedics were called at 11:13 am. Thursday to a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck. Goines said the vehicle was merging onto southbound I-55 when it lost control for unknown reasons and hit a semi-trailer.

The trooper said the vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, along with a passenger who had minor injuries. He said the semi-truck driver was unharmed.

ORIGINAL POST

BLOOMINGTON — At least one lane of Interstates 55/74 on the west side of Bloomington is closed as emergency responders work to untangle a crash between a semi truck and an SUV.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene that was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The crash appears to have occurred near the on ramp from West Market Street.

Illinois State Police said no further information about the crash, including the condition of the vehicle occupants, was immediately available.

Authorities have not indicated whether the snow and below freezing temperatures caused the crash.

This story will be updated.