BLOOMINGTON — Two people are in custody after a domestic violence incident early Saturday morning in south Bloomington, police said.
Sgt. Jeff Albee told The Pantagraph that officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Saturday to a stabbing on Valley View Circle.
He said a man and a women were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and have been treated. Both were taken into police custody after hospital staff released them, Albee said.
The sergeant said investigators are still working the case, which involves domestic violence. No further information was immediately available.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
Sara Gater, 29, of Bloomington, was pronounced deceased Thursday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
A 69-year-old woman who left her dead mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years "documented" the death on a household calendar but didn’t tell anyone, prosecutors said Thursday.
Jaylin S. Bones was arrested Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder stemming from a homicide in Bloomington last year.
A Normal man pleaded guilty Thursday to a stolen vehicle charge.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit.
Joseph Pavlik, 65, was at least the 37th Illinoisan to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack.
A Bellflower man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug case.
A Waynesville woman was jailed after prosecutors said she forged a $6,000 check.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon from the Bloomington Police Department.
A Bloomington District 87 school board member is planning to resign from the board, having been sentenced this week to a term of probation with the Veterans Treatment Court.
The body of a 96-year-old woman has been found inside a freezer in a garage behind a northwest Chicago apartment building.
Noah R. Demuth, 22, is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly shoving a Bloomington police officer and hitting another person with a piece of wood.
A Bloomington man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge.
Brandon L. Parsano, 39, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
A Eureka woman was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on a charge related to a 2020 altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in his head.
A Florida man was sentenced to six years in prison after he entered a guilty plea Monday in a McLean County drug case.
A Bloomington man faces up to 22 years in prison after he entered guilty pleas Monday in three pending McLean County drug cases.
A 38-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he gave false identification and tried to disarm a Bloomington police officer.
Prosecutors say the man had several hundred pills containing fentanyl.
Julian Pinedo of Monmouth was charged with attempted murder during his first court appearance Friday.
A shortage of prosecutors is affecting parts of Central Illinois, including McLean County. Here's a look at potential reasons for the issue — and what effect it could have.
A Normal woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors say she tried to forge multiple checks.
A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.
A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on felony weapons charges after police in Normal said he attacked another with two swords.
About four dozen charges for possession of child pornography are filed against a Normal man in McLean County court.
A Bloomington man was charged Thursday with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
A Bloomington man has been charged with 11 crimes involving guns and selling cocaine.
A Bloomington man has been charged with 14 crimes related to gun-related felonies and the unlawful sale of cannabis.
A Normal man been charged a second time in less than a month after prosecutors say he failed to update his address as required by the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.
A Bloomington man faces multiple felony drug and weapons charges in McLean County court.
A 22-year-old Bloomington man has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Timmy Manns of Bloomington.
