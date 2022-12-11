2 hurt in Route 9 crash near Saybrook

SAYBROOK — First responders were called to a Saturday evening crash that injured two on Illinois Route 9 in eastern McLean County.
Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson told The Pantagraph in an emailed stated that a single vehicle crashed at about 8:35 p.m. on Route 9 near County Road 3850 East. He said two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
Wilson said the vehicle was removed from the tree line, and the crash scene was cleared by 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
No further information was available Sunday.
Photos: New technology helps Bloomington Police process murder scene
110118-blm-loc-4investigate
A Bloomington Police Department crime scene technician sets up a Leica 3D laser scanner Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to create a precise 360 degree image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night. This is the first time investigators have used the new technology to gather evidence at a homicide in the city.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-1investigate
Bloomington Police Department crime scene technicians use a Leica 3D laser scanner Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to create a precise 360-degree image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of North Oak Street Tuesday night. It is the first time the department's new device was used at a murder scene. The laser scanner allows police to collect millions of points of data in a few minutes.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-2investigate
Bloomington Police Department crime scene technicians tape off a large area of a neighborhood Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, while they process the scene where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of North Oak Street Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-3investigate
Bloomington Police Department crime scene technicians use a digital camera on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to create a 360-degree scene that will be "stitched" together and combined with data from a 3D laser scanner to recreate a digital image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of North Oak Street Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-6investigate
Bloomington Police Department crime scene technicians set up standards Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to help gather distances and create a precise 360 degree image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-7investigate
A Bloomington Police officer sets up a target Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, that will help create a 360 degree image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-5investigate
A Bloomington Police Department crime scene technician sets up a Leica 3D laser scanner Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to create a precise 360 degree image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night. The incident is the first time the new device was used at a murder scene.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-8investigate
A Bloomington Police Department crime scene technician sets up a digital camera Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, that will be used to create a 360 degree stitched image of the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-9investigate
An example image provided by the National Institute of Standards shows the type of image Bloomington Police Department crime scene technicians will create using a Leica 3D laser scanner as they analyze the scene where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of North Oak Street Tuesday night. The scanner allows police to collect millions of points of data in a few minutes.
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STANDARDS, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-10investigate
A Bloomington Police Department crime scene technician on Oct. 31, 2018, collects potential evidence where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak Street the night before.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
110118-blm-loc-11investigate
A Bloomington Police officer escorts a neighbor through the extensive crime scene technicians set up Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, as they gather evidence where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110118-blm-loc-12investigate
A Bloomington Police Department crime scene technician processes a large amount of data Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in the neighborhood where a man was shot to death in the 1300 block of N. Oak St. Tuesday night.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
