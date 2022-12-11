2 hurt in Route 9 crash near Saybrook

SAYBROOK — First responders were called to a Saturday evening crash that injured two on Illinois Route 9 in eastern McLean County.

Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson told The Pantagraph in an emailed stated that a single vehicle crashed at about 8:35 p.m. on Route 9 near County Road 3850 East. He said two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wilson said the vehicle was removed from the tree line, and the crash scene was cleared by 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

No further information was available Sunday.

