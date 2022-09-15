2 hurt after being hit by car Thursday in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Two pedestrians are in critical condition after being hit by a car early Thursday morning outside a bar in Normal.

A press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called to the collision around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 102 N. Linden St. Early reports stated the location as the Pub II bar and restaurant, where two people had been hit by a vehicle, NPD said.

Police officers, along with Normal Fire Department paramedics, provided aid to both individuals. A Thursday morning statement said the two victims are listed in critical condition, and one was airlifted to a hospital in Champaign.

Crash investigators were called in, and they’re continuing to investigate with NPD detectives. No further information was available Thursday morning.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

