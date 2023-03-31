CLINTON — Crews from nine area fire departments knocked down a residential fire early Friday morning in Clinton.

A Facebook post from the Clinton Fire Department said crews responded at 1:05 a.m. to the blaze in the 300 block of East Webster Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene, the post said, and found an attached garage fully involved in fire, with flames extending to the house. Crews quickly put out most of the fire in the garage, CFD stated, but the fire had already begun moving through void spaces in the home. Those areas included exterior walls and the space between the first and second floors.

The post said they called in extra help because putting out a fire in void spaces is labor-intensive. The statement added losses to the home were limited to water damage, and ceilings and walls that were removed for firefighting access.

CFD Engineer Blake West said two families who had been occupying the residence were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to assist.

West also said no one was hurt.

Other responding agencies included fire departments from Wapella, Kenney, Maroa, Waynesville and Argena-Oreana, the Randolph Township Fire District, Farmer City Fire Protection District, Hickory Point Fire Protection District, and the Clinton Police Department.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the fire, CFD's Facebook post said.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking