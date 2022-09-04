2 dead after home explodes in rural LaSalle

LASALLE — Authorities are investigating after a house explosion in rural LaSalle claimed two lives on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the LaSalle County Sheriff's office said first responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the reported explosion at 3162 E. 3rd Road in north rural LaSalle.

The statement said two died in the explosion. Their identities have not been released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff's office continued.

Fire departments from Peru, LaSalle, Mendota, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Troy Grove, Utica and Ladd responded, as did the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No further information was available Sunday morning.