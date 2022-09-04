2 dead after home explodes in rural LaSalle

LASALLE — Authorities are investigating after a house explosion in rural LaSalle claimed two lives on Saturday.
A Facebook post from the LaSalle County Sheriff's office said first responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the reported explosion at 3162 E. 3rd Road in north rural LaSalle.
The statement said two died in the explosion. Their identities have not been released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff's office continued.
Fire departments from Peru, LaSalle, Mendota, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Troy Grove, Utica and Ladd responded, as did the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No further information was available Sunday morning.
Today in history: Sept. 4
1944: Antwerp
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
AP
1957: Little Rock
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.
AP
1969: Birth Control Pills
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
AP
1972: Mark Spitz
In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.
AP via IOPP
1998: Google
In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
AP
1999: Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat
In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
AP
2006: Steve Irwin
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
AP
2011: Jerry Lewis
Ten years ago: Jerry Lewis was conspicuously absent from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 46th annual Labor Day weekend telethon, having hosted the previous 45 broadcasts; the MDA had announced earlier that Lewis had “completed his run” as national chairman and that he would not be appearing on the telethon.
AP
2012: Michelle Obama
Ten years ago: Democrats opened their national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, by ridiculing Republican Mitt Romney as a millionaire candidate who “quite simply doesn’t get it”; first lady Michelle Obama lovingly praised her husband as a devoted spouse and caring father at home and a “man we can trust” to revive the nation’s weak economy as president.
Carolyn Kaster
2014: Joan Rivers
In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.
AP
2016: Pope Francis
Five years ago: Elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”
AP
2017: J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez hit four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks, tying the major league record; he was the 18th player in major league history to accomplish the feat. (The Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight win.)
Ross D. Franklin
2018: Amazon
In 2018, Amazon became the second publicly-traded company to reach $1 trillion in market value, following closely behind Apple.
AP
2020: The Trump Administration
One year ago: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.”
AP
2021: Willard Scott
Willard Scott, the longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show who was known for his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, died at 87.
Diane Bondareff
