2 arrested with stolen gun after shots fired in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were arrested after officers recovered a stolen gun discharged during an altercation at a Bloomington residence, police said Tuesday.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 1:03 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire at a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street.

Police said they spoke with several people at the scene, and learned a gun was fired during a dispute. Officers found the weapon, a magazine, and other evidence showing a gun was fired, according to the police statement.

No one was hurt, police said.

Arrested were Robert White, 36, and Shikyra J. Johnson, 34, both of Bloomington.

White is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no valid FOID card. Johnson was charged with aggravated assault by discharging a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, battery, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both were still in custody Tuesday at the McLean County jail.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph that officers confiscated a weapon that was stolen from outside of the Twin Cities.

Anyone with additional information on this gunfire incident is asked to call BPD dispatchers at 309-820-8888.