 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

19-year-old man dies from drowning at Bloomington lake, police say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from a Bloomington lake, police said Monday. 

Bloomington police were called at 7:58 p.m. Sunday to White Oak Park for a report of a man drowning in the lake.

Authorities and a citizen pulled the man from the lake and attempted life-saving measures, police said.

The man was pronounced dead after transport to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, authorities said.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police said the drowning was accidental and foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'Soft on crime' attacks target Republicans who favor changes

'Soft on crime' attacks target Republicans who favor changes

With violent crime increasing in much of the U.S., Republicans see a winning strategy in portraying Democrats as soft on crime ahead of this year’s elections. But the attacks are different in Oklahoma, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is being blamed for mass commutations and a crime that involved cannibalism. The criticism of fellow Republicans is intensifying a split within the GOP between hard-liners and those conservatives who have shifted to support alternatives to prisons, largely as a way to save money. Groups that advocate various types of criminal justice reform worry the attacks could jeopardize meaningful changes.

Watch Now: Related Video

China racing to curb COVID outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News