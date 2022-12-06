18 Bloomington residents displaced in duplex fire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Eighteen people have been displaced following a fire that left a duplex in Bloomington unlivable, authorities said.

About 1 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington fire crews responded to 1017 W. Monroe St. where residents reported the stairs in one half duplex were on fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the basement, but the first and second floors sustained smoke and water damage. The neighboring half duplex also sustained smoke damage, according to a statement from Bloomington Fire.

No injuries were reported and all residents were able to exit before fire crews arrived.

Two families — five adults and 13 children — occupied the duplex, and Bloomington Fire said they would not be able to return home. The Red Cross was called in to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

