1 rescued, taken to hospital after Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGOTN — The cause of an apartment fire that left one person receiving hospital treatment remains under investigation, Bloomington fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. Monday to a a building fire reported at 3 Keisha Drive, the fire department said in a statement. The first crews arrived at 12:46 a.m., finding a second -loor apartment on fire.

Crews on scene noticed an occupant still inside and transmitted a box alarm to dispatch more companies due to the conditions. Soon after, a hose line was extended into the upstairs apartment, and crews located the victim at a second-floor window.

The victim was then rescued via ground ladders and then transported to an area hospital, the fire department said. His medical status was unknown Monday afternoon.

The fire was brought under control at 12:58 a.m. and companies remained on scene until 2:15 a.m. this morning, the department said.

Most of the fire damage was confined to the second-floor apartment, while water damage affected the apartment one floor below.

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire and the property management company was on scene assisting them, the department said.

Fire officials reminded residents to have a working fire extinguisher nearby, check their smoke detectors every month and to buy renters insurance to prepare for situations like this.