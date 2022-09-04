1 of 2 victims identified in LaSalle County house explosion

LASALLE — A 59-year-old man has been identified as one of two people killed in a home explosion Saturday morning in north rural LaSalle.
Robert E. Waters was pronounced dead after the incident, according to a Sunday news release from the LaSalle County Coroner's Office and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office. He was a resident of the address where the explosion occurred, at 3162 E. 3rd Road in LaSalle, the news release stated.
Preliminary autopsy results concluded that Waters died of multiple injuries sustained from the explosion, and no foul play is suspected, the news release said.
A female victim who also lived at the address was transferred from the scene Saturday and flown to a hospital in Rockford, where she later died of her injuries, the release continued. The Winnebago County coroner will release her identity and any further information at a later date.
The incident, including the cause of the explosion, remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
No further information was available Sunday night.
