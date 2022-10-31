1 killed in Veterans Parkway crash

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle crash Monday morning at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

The road was closed to traffic around before 9 a.m. and reopened around 2 p.m., according to police.

Bloomington Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley said officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 8:42 a.m. for reports of multiple vehicles involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they assisted medical personnel, and occupants from the involved vehicles were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Parsley said.

One of the drivers, a 28-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parsley said an accident reconstruction team had documented the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by both BPD and the McLean County Coroner’s Office. More information will be provided after victim’s family is notified and an autopsy is completed, officials said.

No further information was available Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:

@mjanik99

