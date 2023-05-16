One person was killed after a vehicle left Interstate 55 northbound and became submerged in water in Towanda's Boyd Wesley Park, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation determined that at about 8:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on I-55 at milepost 170 veered off the roadway to the east for unknown reasons and became submerged.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

A Pantagraph journalist at the scene watched as the car was pulled from the lake in Boyd Wesley Park, which is between I-55 and Old Route 66, a little after 11 p.m.

A major police presence gathered at the park starting before 9 p.m.

The union representing Normal firefighters said in a social media post that the department was responding to a crash on I-55 northbound and asked residents to avoid the area. Later, the Normal Fire Department posted that the interstate was closed in the area as agencies responded to a "dive incident/possible vehicle in the water" one mile south of Towanda.

Traffic was directed to detour to Old Route 66, the department said.

Members of the MABAS 41 Underwater Recovery Team, commonly known as the Hudson Dive Team, were among those responding to the scene. Before the vehicle was pulled from the lake, a boat could be seen circling the water while a drone hovered overhead, and later a second boat with divers went to the submerged vehicle.

Other responding agencies include the Towanda Fire Protection District, Bloomington Fire Department, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.

