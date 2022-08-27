 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed in Ford County I-57 crash

PAXTON — A 38-year-old Crescent City man was killed in a two-car collision on Interstate 57 Saturday morning, police said.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Ryan R. Rippe was traveling southbound near I-57 mile marker 262 in Ford County about 7:28 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Rippe failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a semi-trailer. His vehicle then exited the roadway, passed through the center median and came to a rest facing south in the northbound left lane of I-57, police said.

The semi-trailer ended up facing southbound on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The Ford County coroner pronounced Rippe deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured.

