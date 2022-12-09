1 killed in crash on Ireland Grove Road

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park on the city's southeast edge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement by the McLean County Coroner's Office. No further information about the driver, apparently the sole occupant of the car, was immediately available.

Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Gavin Pitcher said the car appeared to have been heading east on Ireland Grove when it struck the concrete wall of a bridge over a stream just west of the park entrance. The vehicle caught fire.

First responders were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m., and as of 8 p.m. were still working to reconstruct the crash.

Ireland Grove Road is expected to be closed between Hershey Road and Arcadia Drive for several hours.

