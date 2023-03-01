MCLEAN — A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in the southwest part of McLean County, state police said Wednesday.

The crash took place at roughly 1:50 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 146, police said.

In a statement, the agency said a preliminary investigation found that a semitractor-trailer had pulled over so that the driver could check the headlights. It pulled back onto the interstate without gaining speed on the shoulder, police said, and the driver of a GMC box truck collided with it.

The driver of the second vehicle, Cory D. Geist of Tucson, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitrailer, a 39-year-old Utah man, was charged with violating minimum speed regulations, failure to yield to merging traffic and improper lane usage, police said. Both the driver and a passenger, a 64-year-old Utah man, were uninjured.

