 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

1 killed in crash near LeRoy

  • 0

One person was killed in a crash just east of LeRoy, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said. 

The coroner's office was notified shortly before 3:30 p.m. about a death at the crash site, the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, she said. 

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, LeRoy Police Department, and LeRoy Ambulance and LeRoy Fire Department were already on scene, Yoder said. 

Identification of the victim is pending family notification, she said. Additional details were not released Monday evening. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. 

In a statement released shortly before 5 p.m., Yoder asked drivers to avoid the intersection for the next few hours. 

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranians are skeptical about Iran's Attorney General's announcement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News