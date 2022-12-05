1 killed in crash near LeRoy

One person was killed in a crash just east of LeRoy, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

The coroner's office was notified shortly before 3:30 p.m. about a death at the crash site, the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, she said.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, LeRoy Police Department, and LeRoy Ambulance and LeRoy Fire Department were already on scene, Yoder said.

Identification of the victim is pending family notification, she said. Additional details were not released Monday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement released shortly before 5 p.m., Yoder asked drivers to avoid the intersection for the next few hours.