 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

1 killed in crash near Heyworth, police say

  • 0

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle collision near Heyworth, Illinois State Police said.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jay C. Fitzgerald of Heyworth.

He was identified as the driver of a farm tractor that was struck around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by a truck tractor semi-trailer. The collision took place on U.S. 51 near County Road 400 North in Randolph Township, with both vehicles traveling northbound, police said. 

The farm tractor overturned in a ditch on the right side of the road and Fitzgerald was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The coroner's office said autopsy results found Fitzgerald's cause of death was craniocerebral injuries sustained in the collision. Toxicology results are pending. 

Charges have not been issued, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the crash took place Tuesday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News