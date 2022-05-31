1 killed in crash near Heyworth, police say

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle collision near Heyworth, Illinois State Police said.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jay C. Fitzgerald of Heyworth.

He was identified as the driver of a farm tractor that was struck around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday by a truck tractor semi-trailer. The collision took place on U.S. 51 near County Road 400 North in Randolph Township, with both vehicles traveling northbound, police said.

The farm tractor overturned in a ditch on the right side of the road and Fitzgerald was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The coroner's office said autopsy results found Fitzgerald's cause of death was craniocerebral injuries sustained in the collision. Toxicology results are pending.

Charges have not been issued, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the crash took place Tuesday.

