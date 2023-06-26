BLOOMINGTON — A 42-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in south Bloomington, police said Monday.

In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 4:53 p.m. Friday to the collision of a sedan and pickup truck at Morrissey Drive and Woodrig Road.

One of the drivers, later identified by police as 42-year-old James Shepherd of Bloomington, was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Peoria's OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The police department continues to investigate the crash, in conjunction with the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BPD at 309-820-888. To remain anonymous, you can also provide information via text to 84711, starting with the word “BPDTIPS,” followed by a space and then the tip.

You can also call BPD’s Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The office is staffed between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays; outside of those hours, either a voicemail or email should be left.

