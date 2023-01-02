 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 injured in Illinois Route 9 crash

SAYBROOK — One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 Monday morning, state police say.

According to preliminary information provided by Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 9 near the intersection with 3800 East Road, north of Saybrook. The crash is believed to have happened around 8:11 a.m. 

The person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State police did not say the extent of the injuries and no further information was available as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

