1 injured in 9-vehicle crash Wednesday on Veterans Parkway

The Bloomington Police Department responded to a nine-car crash on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass early Wednesday evening. The road was closed for about an hour, reopening just before 7 p.m. One person was injured.

 BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — One person was injured in a nine-vehicle crash that snarled traffic in south Bloomington on Wednesday evening. 

The crash occurred around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass, according to the Bloomington Police Department. By 5:40 p.m., additional crashes had occurred on Veterans Parkway.

BPD closed the southbound and northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway between Commerce Parkway and Main Street while crews worked to clear the area. The road reopened around 6:55 p.m., according to BPD.

McLean County correctional officer charged with worker's compensation fraud

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph on Thursday that one person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

He added no citations have been issued, and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Chief Simington explains the purpose of community engagement in Bloomington and comments on police relations and duties in light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

