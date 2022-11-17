1 injured in 9-vehicle crash Wednesday on Veterans Parkway

BLOOMINGTON — One person was injured in a nine-vehicle crash that snarled traffic in south Bloomington on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:16 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass, according to the Bloomington Police Department. By 5:40 p.m., additional crashes had occurred on Veterans Parkway.

BPD closed the southbound and northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway between Commerce Parkway and Main Street while crews worked to clear the area. The road reopened around 6:55 p.m., according to BPD.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph on Thursday that one person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.