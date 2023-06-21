BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man required hospital treatment after crashing his vehicle into another on Tuesday night on Veterans Parkway.

Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Kiel Nowers said officers were called at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash at Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive.

He said a driver was initially trapped in their vehicle, but was extricated by Bloomington Fire Department personnel. Nowers said the 37-year-old Bloomington man was then transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

In addition to being ticketed for disobeying a traffic control signal and driving an uninsured motor vehicle, he said the man is also charged with driving under the influence. Nowers said the man was released while receiving hospital care.

The extent of his injuries was not known Wednesday. No other injuries were reported.

