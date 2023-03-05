BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters stopped a fire Sunday morning at an east Bloomington house, city officials said.

Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Frank Friend said in a Sunday press release that crews were called at 7:23 a.m. to the reported fire at 53 Prenzler Drive. He said the first engine arrived within six minutes and found smoke and fire emitting from the first floor of a two-story residence.

Conditions called for extra help to respond, Friend said, corralling in total two engines, a fire truck, three medical vehicles and a command vehicle.

He said crews hauled a hand line into the structure and found the fire in the center of the home. They also searched the building and found no one inside, he said.

Frank said they extinguished the fire quickly, containing it to where it started. He said there was minimal fire damage, and an estimate of losses was not available Sunday.

He said the cause is not determined and their investigation into the fire continues.

One person was displaced, Friend said, but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

Corn Belt Energy and the Bloomington Police Department assisted at the scene. Crews cleared it by 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and none were injured.

