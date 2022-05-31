 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead Monday morning in car crash near Heyworth, police say

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — An adult male died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision near Heyworth, Illinois State Police said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

About 8:40 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old Argenta man driving a truck tractor semi-trailer northbound on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North in Randolph Township struck the adult male, who was driving northbound on U.S. Route 51 in a farm tractor, police said.

The farm tractor overturned in a ditch on the right side of the road and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the farm tractor was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Charges have not been issued, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

