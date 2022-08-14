1 dead in I-39 crash near Wenona

WENONA — A St. Louis man is dead following a Friday afternoon four-vehicle crash near a construction zone on Interstate 39 outside of Wenona.

A press release from Illinois State Police said troopers were called to the crash at 4:15 p.m. Friday on I-39 near the exit to Illinois Route 17, which is just south of Wenona.

The statement said a white 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck and a white 2017 Cadillac XTS were stopped in the southbound lanes because of a traffic delay and lane closure before a construction zone.

The release said a 22-year-old St. Louis man was driving a white 2022 Mercedes Sprinter van south on the highway when it crashed into the rear of the semi-truck.

Troopers said a blue 2018 Chevrolet Volt was also heading south when it crashed into both the Mercedes and the semi-truck. They added the collision caused the semi-truck to strike the back of the Cadillac XTS, which was carrying two Mt. Zion residents: Peter L. Paulson, 69, and Julia A. Paulson, 68.

The St. Louis man and the driver of the Chevrolet Volt, 53-year-old Donna E. Parker, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, were both airlifted to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the report stated. The driver of semi-truck, 49-year-old Goran Kurtuma, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, was also flown to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The release said the 22-year-old St. Louis man who was driving the Mercedes later died from his injuries.

Peter Paulson and Julia Paulson were not injured in the crash.

Parker has been cited for failure to slow down to avoid a crash, the statement said.

ISP continues to investigate the collision.