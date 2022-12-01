1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian south of Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Troopers responded to a fatal car versus pedestrian crash Wednesday night on U.S. Route 51 just outside of Bloomington.

In a statement emailed to The Pantagraph, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said first responders were called out to the crash at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday on Route 51 at Old Colonial Road. That's just south of the Interstate 74 interchange with Route 51. 

Jones said a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle on the road, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper said all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Route 51 were closed for the investigation. The road reopened by 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

