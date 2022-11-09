Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum offers free admission to veterans on Friday

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer free admission to military veterans on Veterans Day, this Friday, Nov. 11.

The day will feature a performance by a military band, the Airlifter Brass, and a memorial flame burning outside the museum.

Military veterans and active-duty personnel are asked to bring a form of ID.

“President Lincoln wrote that we should give ‘honor to the soldier and the sailor everywhere who bears his country’s cause.’ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to do its small part in giving that honor,” said Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “We hope everyone who visits us that day will reflect on the sacrifices made by America’s veterans.”

The Airlifter Brass band will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., and is part of the Mid-America Air Force Band at Scott Air Force Base. The band includes two trumpets, a French horn, a trombone, a tuba and percussion.

The memorial flame outside the museum will feature the emblems of America's military branches and quotes from Abraham Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address."

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.