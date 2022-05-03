Abortion rights supporters demonstrate in downtown Bloomington

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Demonstrators in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday voiced rage and horror about the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that codified abortion rights.

Many speakers at the rally on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History also pledged to work at various political levels to protect abortion rights, and to guard against what they saw as the possibility that other minority rights could be stripped by the nation's highest court.

"Elections have consequences, and we are seeing those consequences right before our very eyes," said Bloomington Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward. "To my progressive friends who think that it is OK to stay home this fall, it's not OK."

Many of the attendees carried signs expressing sentiments such as, "Keep your laws off my body," and "Women's rights are human rights." Those who spoke included elected officials, Democratic candidates for office, including 17th Congressional District candidate Litesa Wallace, political organizers and several religious leaders.

Some remarks were more pointed than others.

"I am so sick of this (expletive)," said McLean County Board member Shayna Watchinski, to roaring applause. "I know that you all are so sick of this (expletive). We're not putting up with it anymore."

Telling the crowd that she was going to "say the quiet thing out loud," Watchinski said Republicans should be voted out of any elected office. "I don't care if you have coffee with them on Sunday," she said. "They are voting against your rights on Monday, and they're probably talking about it at dinner Sunday night."

Throughout the event, a man behind the crowd periodically shouted through a bullhorn, expressing issues with the way that the court opinion had been made public. Speakers at the rally shouted into the microphone to be heard over him.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a man attending the rally was taken into police custody after having an altercation with the man who had the bullhorn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0