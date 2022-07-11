Aaron Rossi faces federal mail fraud charges

PEORIA — A federal grand jury in Peoria has indicted Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi on six counts of mail fraud, adding them to his tax fraud charges.

The counts are for deliveries to Rossi's residence between July and December 2017, while Rossi was an administrator for Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery (CIOS), according to court documents. They allege that Rossi used CIOS funds and credit cards for the personal deliveries through UPS and the USPS, a federal crime.

The new charges come on top of three existing charges of tax fraud, which say Rossi under reported his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Those counts were part of an earlier indictment filed in March. The latest charges were added as part of the tax fraud case. Rossi has pleaded not guilty to the tax fraud charges.

The indictment alleges that "Rossi abused his role and administrative responsibilities at CIOS for his personal gain and benefit" for nearly $1 million.

In a statement, Rossi's spokeswoman Natalie Bauer Luce said, "We are very disappointed the government chose to expend public resources to intervene in a private dispute between former business partners based on claims about minor e-commerce purchases from five years ago."

Rossi is also involved in civil lawsuit brought against him in Tazewell County by James Davie, a business partner of Rossi's. That case accuses Rossi of using company money for personal expenses. Reditus has been placed in receivership by the Tazewell County judge.

Allegations of theft by Rossi from CIOS arose in depositions in the civil case.

Rossi has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Aug. 21 and a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 26 in the federal criminal case.

