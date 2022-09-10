'A terrible disease': Stroke is third leading cause of death in Central Illinois

Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Other reporting explored issues related to heart disease, cancer and stroke.

Related coverage:

Carol Bowen was already in the emergency room for high blood pressure when she suffered the stroke that would deeply affect the final years of her life.

Bowen's daughter, Debbie Henkel, had taken her 76-year-old mother there after she'd become unresponsive.

“She could stand up, but she couldn't figure out how to make her legs move,” said Henkel, who lives in the unincorporated community of Shirley, just southwest of Bloomington. She struggled to describe how Bowen had appeared in the hospital that day in late May 2016.

“She was just laying there, you could see her foot started — her mouth kind of — that side of her face…,” she said.

“It was really short,” Henkel said. “That was the only time that it happened and it was two seconds, maybe.”

Bowen was treated for her stroke and spent time in physical therapy but ultimately the side effects of her stroke led her to the McLean County Nursing Home. She died in March 2019 at age 80.

CDC Data

Stroke was the third leading cause of death in Central Illinois from 1999 to 2020, according to a review of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It ranked behind heart disease and cancer, respectively.

Those same three causes are also the top killers in Illinois and the nation over the same period. However, Central Illinois has a higher occurrence of deaths related to stroke than both national and state averages.

Lee Enterprises Central Illinois reporters analyzed data for 16 counties across the region, including Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

CDC data shows 135,103 Illinoisans died from stroke over the analysis period. To put that in perspective, 48 out of every 100,000 people in Illinois died from stroke over the period. This is called the “crude rate,” or number of deaths per 100,000. Nationally, the crude rate for stroke is 47 for every 100,000 people.

The Central Illinois rate is higher than both averages with 59 people dying of stroke for every 100,000.

The data is imperfect. Cause of death is identified by doctors on a section of a person's death certificate, according to the CDC. In many cases, especially with the elderly population and patients with multiple chronic conditions, several factors can lead to a person’s death. Additionally, the CDC data does not account for the deaths of undocumented residents.

Still, physicians and medical experts who spoke to Lee Enterprises reporters confirmed stroke remains a leading cause of death in this region.

What is stroke?

The most common type of stroke is called an ischemic stroke, or a "dry stroke," and stems from an issue of blood flow to the brain.

“An ischemic stroke is when a blood vessel that’s supplying the brain gets blocked off in such a way that the blood supply to the brain gets compromised, and the metabolic needs of the brain are not met, and then therefore that area of the brain dies,” said Dr. Charles Rosen, a neurosurgeon based in Bloomington as part of the OSF HealthCare Illinois Neurological Institute.

The less-common hemorrhagic, or "wet," strokes occur when there is bleeding inside the brain.

“Both of which can ultimately cause dysfunction,” Rosen said.

Because stroke is a vascular disease, physicians said it is very similar to heart disease.

“What we’re talking about is blood vessel disease,” Rosen said. “A heart attack is when a sick blood vessel that's supplying the heart does not supply enough blood to the heart muscle, such that the heart muscle gets sick and dies. … A stroke, a classic stroke is basically a brain attack rather than a heart attack, and it's the same issue. A vessel is sick, doesn't function properly. Therefore the area that's responsible for being fed by that vessel gets sick and dies.”

Given their similarities, the “vast majority” of risk factors associated with heart disease also put patients at risk for stroke, the OSF doctor said.

'Time is brain'

“Optimizing your general medical health” is key to decreasing the risk of stroke, Rosen said, though he noted genetic factors cannot necessarily be decreased. He suggested that obesity and smoking rates are among the factors that could influence a region's occurrence of stroke.

Dr. Oliver Dold, a specialty care neurosurgeon and medical director of the stroke program at Decatur Memorial Hospital (DMH), pointed to high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking and lack of exercise as factors affecting a patient’s risk of stroke.

Victoria Steinkoenig, the inpatient neurology nurse at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, also noted alcohol consumption, illicit drug use and untreated sleep apnea can affect a patient's risk of stroke.

She and Dold said the best way to manage risk factors is to manage underlying health conditions with regular visits with a primary care physician.

After a stroke has occurred, time is the most critical aspect of care.

Neurosurgeons often utilize a “clot-busting drug” that can arrest and reverse a stroke, but it must be administered within three to four hours following the stroke to be effective.

“Time is brain,” Dold said. “For every minute you waste, you lose millions and millions of nerve cells. There's an opportunity to salvage a patient with a stroke, but we have to get on it.”

Rosen also stressed the importance of an urgent response.

“In the brain, you don't have weeks; you have minutes or hours at most,” he said. “In fact, if it's a large vessel being occluded, you only have about four minutes, and every minute that blood is not getting where it's supposed to go, a larger and larger area of the brain will start to die.”

Rosen said in the cases when stroke causes death, that result comes from “a combination of the size of the stroke, the location of the stroke and the speed with which the person receives care for the stroke.”

Being in a rural area far from medical facilities can also affect the outcome, said Macon County Coroner Michael Day.

Day credited Macon County’s first responders and hospital employees for working in a timely manner. But he said a longer trip is an unavoidable reality for patients traveling to Decatur hospitals from a number of neighboring rural areas — including Moultrie, Shelby, Sangamon, Piatt and DeWitt counties.

As Rosen put it, “if you live out in the middle of the country and you throw a clot to the big artery that feeds the brain, you're gonna need an awful lot of luck.”

Of course, time is a concern for all ambulance journeys, even in locations much closer to the hospitals. “There's going to be this travel lapse wherever you're at,” Day said.

Patients who are late to accessing life-saving treatments are often so because they don’t recognize the symptoms of a stroke, Dold said.

“Some folks go to bed, you know, they develop some weakness or numbness or speech troubles and then they go to bed and in the morning, it's worse,” the DMH surgeon said. “Then finally someone brings them in, and by that time, it's too late for us to intervene.”

Dold said one way to lower the region’s stroke death rate is to increase awareness of stroke causes and symptoms through community health education.

Physicians and health professionals stress the importance of remembering the BE FAST — balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time — test.

Balance: Is the patient suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?

Eyes: Are they experiencing sudden blurred or double vision?

Face: Is the patient’s face drooping?

Arms: Do they feel weakness in one arm?

Speech: Is speech slurred?

Time: If these symptoms occur, call 911 immediately.

Transient ischemic attacks, commonly called “mini strokes,” also can act as a warning sign for an impending stroke, Rosen noted.

“They get a little numbness and then it gets better, and they think, ‘Oh, maybe I should see somebody about that,’” he said. “Yes, you should see somebody about that, because it might be a harbinger of a bigger problem coming to bear.

“If a patient has numbness, tingling, language problems, weakness, then it's not their job to figure out if they need help. They should ask for help from a medical professional,” Rosen continued. “Let the medical professional tell them it's nothing rather than worrying about bothering us. I would much rather have 10 patients seek help who don't need it than the one who needed it and didn't get it, because once a big part of the brain dies from a stroke, it's gone.”

Preventative care is key to lowering the region’s heightened rate of stroke deaths. But multiple socioeconomic factors complicate access to that care, Dold said.

In Decatur, for example, Dold sees a large population of patients who are on Medicaid or who are underinsured or uninsured. The community also sees a higher rate of unemployment than other areas. Some of Dold’s patients even miss appointments because they struggle to find transportation to the hospital.

These factors can keep patients from accessing preventative care or from making it to followup appointments after a medical crisis.

“If their money is tight, and they have to buy food and accommodation and rent and things like that, they have to make their priorities,” Dold said. “Some people don't want to come in because they can't afford it.”

'This didn't have to happen'

Before the stroke that set both of their lives on a different path, George and Carol Bowen had lived in the same house since 1961.

George worked for General Electric for more than 40 years, while Carol worked as a receptionist for various doctors’ offices in Bloomington-Normal. They raised two daughters.

“They were very much small town people,” said Henkel, one of their daughters. “Meat and potatoes and gardening.”

Henkel, 56, said her mother was fiercely protective of the children, but also had a very sharp wit.

“Even though you could be mad at her, she would say some of the stupidest, stupid-funny things,” Henkel said.

That’s what Henkel remembers best, she said: “Her laughter … her sassiness.”

After her mother’s stroke in 2016, Henkel found a stockpile of unused blood pressure medication in the medicine cabinet.

“Three months’, maybe six months’ (worth of medication),” she said. “Just tons of pills.”

Henkel said, in so many words, how disappointed she was by the discovery.

“She worked for a doctor, so it's not like she didn't know (to take her medication),” Henkel said. “That was the part that was like, this didn't have to happen.”

After treatment, Bowen returned home and spent nearly a year in rehabilitation.

But eventually, she started having troubles at night. Henkel said her mother was constantly using the bathroom, up to 21 times a night.

Finally, Henkel said, it became too much for the family to care for Bowen on their own, and she went to the nursing home.

Rosen, the OSF surgeon, said during the rehabilitation process after a stroke, patients struggle to recover as the brain tries to learn new neural pathways.

“It's really a terrible, terrible disease,” he said.

Some medical advancements aim to rehabilitate stroke patients while others aim to treat and prevent stroke, including clearing blocked arteries.

However, Rosen said, “When brain dies, it can't be resuscitated; it can't repair itself; it can't come back. And so the more brain that dies, the larger and more extreme the deficits that you're going to endure for the rest of your life.”

If the patient is seen before a stroke, neurologists can “clean out arteries that feed the brain” lessening the potential for stroke, he said.

Medication can also help to improve the health of blood vessels and mitigate issues caused by blood clots that could travel to the brain, both in the effort to prevent a stroke, Rosen said.

As part of his research, Rosen developed and patented a neuroprotective dietary supplement called Tricera Pro that’s “designed to promote optimal brain health.”

“To provide the needs of the brain, the metabolic and stability needs to the brain to help it endure things that potentially would hurt the brain,” he said, noting it’s a new approach to support brain health and function.

Funding and advocacy

An Illinois Department of Public Health official told Lee Enterprises “there is no state funding" for heart disease, diabetes or stroke. Instead, the state depends on federal funding, said Karen Mancera-Cuevas, deputy director of the IDPH office of health promotion.

An IDPH website indicates the “Illinois Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program” once existed and provided resources including the state’s plan to address heart disease and stroke, descriptions of warning signs and risk factors, and demographic information. However, both the site and program appear to be idle, with former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who left office in early 2019, listed at the top of the page.

IDPH officials told Lee reporters they could not provide any information regarding the program.

Some federal funding is available. Illinois was expected to receive about $2.3 million in funding for fiscal year 2021 to target prevention and management of diabetes, heart disease and stroke, according to a state budget report.

The CDC, which health officials described as a key provider of federal funding, awarded the state $961,011 in heart disease and stroke funding under a five-year cooperative agreement beginning in 2018.

The American Heart Association, in connection with the American Stroke Association, has an advocacy guide to help those who want to connect with lawmakers on issues like heart disease and stroke. The organization recommends contacting lawmakers, either through in-person meetings or emails, letters or phone calls, and writing letters to the editor of local newspapers.

Surviving the aftermath

In the nursing home, Henkel said her mother, Carol Bowen, kept her sass.

“Mom was the class clown of the nursing home — zero filter,” Henkel said, noting her mother would often have outbursts.

She said she believes that was a result of her mother’s stroke.

Despite this, Bowen “always had a good joke” and caretakers all over the nursing home enjoyed her company, her daughter said.

However, because of her stroke, Bowen continued to decline.

She became less and less responsive, Henkel said, even when people were talking to her.

Henkel said her father, George, eventually stopped visiting his wife.

“He said, ‘It just makes me sad,’” she said. “He would never give (excuses); he would just say, ‘It makes me sad.’”

Carol Bowen died in 2019 at the age of 80. George Bowen followed two and a half years later.

With tears in her eyes, Henkel said her father just gave up on living. “They did everything together.”

Henkel said she sometimes thinks to herself, “Am I an orphan?”

She said, as part of surviving, “I set my mind to creating new traditions.

“The old ones, they aren’t the same anyway.”