BLOOMINGTON — Four McLean County residents were elected as delegates to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates.
Those individuals include Jeffrey Dameron of Towanda; Luke Lemenager of Hudson; Alan Miller of Gridley; and Gary Dameron of Lexington. They are four of 294 Angus breeders who were elected by fellow Illinois members of the American Angus Association to serve as representatives at the annual meeting.
The delegates will participate in the convention's business meeting Nov. 6 and elect new officers and five directors to the association board.
The Angus Convention will be held Nov. 4-6 in Orlando, Florida, offering opportunities for real-world education and and face-to-face networking.
The American Angus Association is the nation's largest beef breed organizations, serving more than 22,000 members across the U.S., Canada and several other countries.
Visit
Angus.org for more information.
Members of VFW Post 454 Auxiliary in Bloomington get ready for annual group and bake sale at Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington. The indoor and outdoor sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the "Stuff a Bag" special for $1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19. The bake sale is Aug. 19 only. Funds from the event will support various veterans assistance programs. For more information, contact chairman Melanie Alwes at 309-275-3876.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Sheep, goat, beef and dairy Costume Show during the McLean County 4-H Show.
Sheep, goat, beef and dairy Costume Show on Thursday during the McLean County 4-H Show.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
