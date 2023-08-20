BLOOMINGTON — Four McLean County residents were elected as delegates to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates.

Those individuals include Jeffrey Dameron of Towanda; Luke Lemenager of Hudson; Alan Miller of Gridley; and Gary Dameron of Lexington. They are four of 294 Angus breeders who were elected by fellow Illinois members of the American Angus Association to serve as representatives at the annual meeting.

The delegates will participate in the convention's business meeting Nov. 6 and elect new officers and five directors to the association board.

The Angus Convention will be held Nov. 4-6 in Orlando, Florida, offering opportunities for real-world education and and face-to-face networking.

The American Angus Association is the nation's largest beef breed organizations, serving more than 22,000 members across the U.S., Canada and several other countries.

Visit Angus.org for more information.

