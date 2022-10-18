94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.

These veterans and their 83 guardians will arrive at the airport at 4:15 a.m. from 52 different Illinois communities including Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, and Normal.

Others include Argenta, Atlanta, Bath, Bement, Catlin, Champaign, Coffeen, Colchester, Cornland, Danville, Delavan, Effingham, Findlay, Forrest, Franklin, Girard, Greenup, Gridley, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, LaSalle, Lincoln, Mahomet, Marshall, Mason City, Meredosia, Morrisonville, Moweaqua, Oconee, Ogden, Oreana, Palmer, Pana, Pekin, Peru, Pleasant Plains, Sherman, Shirley, Sidney, Springfield, Sullivan, Troy, Virden, Watson, Waverly, Williamsville, Winnebago.

“Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has been making up for time lost during the 30-month COVID delay. With the 94 veterans on the November flight, we are on track to have served 472 veterans on our 2022 flights," said Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President Joan Bortolon. "In addition, our September flight took us over the 5.000 veterans-served mark. Achieving this milestone is a testament to our team of volunteers and the patience of our American hero veterans.”

Passengers will travel to Washington D.C. on a charted Sun Country 737 aircraft and by luxury motor coaches on the ground upon arrival.

The day will include visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorial as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.

They will return to Springfield at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the public, family, friends and other veterans are invited to pack the airport to welcome home these veterans.

“Our veterans have told us that the welcome home in Springfield is one of the most rewarding parts of the experience," Bortolon said. "We are appreciative of the crowd at the airport who gives our veterans the welcome home they earned, deserved and never received.”

Greeters are encouraged to arrive early. Parking assistance and a shuttle bus will be available for those attending the event.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that receives no government funding and has a waiting list of over 500 veterans for a future flight.

Applications can be obtained at www.landoflincolnhonorflight.org.

The organization is in the process of scheduling six flights in 2023.